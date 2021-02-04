Bail was set at $1 million for an Albertville man who was involved in a 17-hour stand-off Tuesday, Jan. 26 near Eastview Education Center in Monticello. The bail was set for Justin M. Dellwo during a Jan. 28 bail hearing in Wright County District Court in Buffalo, according to Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes.
Dellwo was charged with felony firearms violations and one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Lutes stated.
The charges stem from a series of incidents that began to unfold with an alleged domestic assault altercation on the evening of Monday, January 25 in the city of Albertville.
Dellwo, 35 of Albertville, led law enforcement officers on a short chase into the city of Monticello, where deputies forced Dellwo’s vehicle to a stop came to a stop near the intersection of Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard.
The suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to cooperate with authorities and remained holed up in his vehicle for about 17 hours until the Wright County Emergency Response Team and law enforcement from Sherburne and Hennepin counties forced Dellwo out of his vehicle by deploying a chemical agent.
After exiting his vehicle, Dellwo refused to follow commands from law enforcement officers and was struck with a foam baton, which debilitated Dellwo and allowed for his apprehension and arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Following Dellwo’s arrest, a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was retrieved from his vehicle. According to court records, Dellwo is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2020 felony drug conviction in Anoka County.
Dellwo was ultimately charged in Wright County Court with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a machine gun or short-barreled shotgun, and fleeing an officer. If convicted of the firearm possession charges, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
Jeff Hage is the Managing Editor at the Monticello Times.
