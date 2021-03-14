At its March 1 meeting, the Albertville City Council discussed making a contribution to the fire association, subsidizing recycling rates for residents and the possibility of implementing a Quiet Zone due to railroad noise.
The council also moved forward with the future Advance Volumetric Alliance manufacturing plant, which has been heavily discussed at meetings thus far this year. The council ultimately approved AVA’s contract for private development and awarded sale for its tax increment revenue.
FIRE RELIEF CONTRIBUTION
Back in 2012, the Albertville Fire Relief Association purchased a Certificate of Deposit (CID) that has been rolling over and reinvested each year since. However, in March 2020 the association cashed this CID and incorrectly deposited it into the General Fund rather than its Special Fund. During the audit process last month, it was discovered that a correction must be made to reach the correct balance for each fund.
“They normally take money from the Special Fund and reimburse the General Fund,” said City Finance Director Tina Lannes. “Unfortunately, their General Fund does not have enough money to reimburse the CID for this.”
She added, “The city is not allowed to give money to the General Fund for that, [but] we talked to the state auditor and they said they are fine if the city donates to the special fund to make it whole.”
Lannes and city staff recommended the council make a one-time contribution from the city’s Fire Pension Capital Reserves — which had a balance of $214,500 as of Dec. 31 — to fill the remaining $28,908.80 necessary for the Fire Relief Association Special Fund. The council approved this transaction.
RECYCLING RATES
After approving of the city’s new recycling contract with Republic Services at its last meeting, city staff were asked to come up with a few ways to help lower the charge per month to residents. As a result, staff prepared four different breakdowns of how the city can use its current reserves to subsidize the per-household cost.
All four plans would charge residents $3.32 for the January to May of this year, with different figures of increases there onward. These annual increases would range from 13 cents to $1.08, as the city needs to ensure it does not deplete its fund balance without approving of said increases.
No action was to be taken at this meeting, and the council rather just discussed their options for a future meeting. In addition to rate increases and city contributions, the council also asked about electronic waste, which the city will be discussing with Republic Services for answers.
QUIET ZONE DISCUSSION
Following suit with many surrounding cities and townships, Albertville has looked into what it would take to establish a Quiet Zone near Main Street due to continued complaints over railroad noise. City Administrator Adam Nafstad met with representatives from BNSF Railway and Wright County earlier that same day, without much success.
“I think it’s going to be very challenging to get Albertville to receive that Quiet Zone designation,” he said. “There’s a cost component, there’s an access component ... especially [near] Main and 37th.”
The council asked about the specifics behind accessibility issues, as the requirements for these zones are largely mandated.
“There is some ability to play with the requirements for the Quiet Zone, but generally speaking you have the lights, the arms, and the raised gate,” said Nafstad. In terms of this issue, he has concerns for both the Main Street and County Road 37, and 60th Street intersections.
The process of establishing a Quiet Zone is a lengthy one, and would cost the city more than it is willing to dole out.
“I know Albertville is not the only city that has issues with trains, I mean everybody hates the sound of it, but it does seem surprising that there’s not more things like that to address the safety part without waking people up in the middle of the night as the train comes through,” said councilor Aaron Cocking.
“I think more than anything, it’s new to us,” said Nafstad. “I think all of these communities do have the same thing, they are just used to it.”
OTHER
APPROVED contract for private development for the future Advance Volumetric Alliance manufacturing plant, and awarded sale for its tax increment revenue.
APPROVED a special event permit for the Family Youth Community Connections Dueling Piano event. Since alcohol will be present, all guests must be over the age of 21 and will be ID’d at the door.
RECOGNIZED the gratitude of local businesses after the council approved to waive liquor license fees for on-sale establishments.
