Albertville Farmers Market

The Albertville Lions Club Farmer’s Market is back this year, each Thursday starting June 17 and running through Aug. 26. The Lions will sponsor the farmers market and live music from a variety of live bands.

Booth space will be reserved on a first come, first available basis. Seasonal vendors will be given first choice of location. Each vendor will be allowed only one booth space. Covered booth space will be 8’ by 8’, open booth space will be 12’ by 12’. Vendors will be responsible for their own covering in the open booth space area.

Interested vendors should contact albfarmers@aol.com or call Leroy at 763-443-5621 or Connie at 763-497-0145.

