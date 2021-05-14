Sunday, May 2

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 95th Street NE, Otsego.

Thursday, May 6

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kahler Drive NE.

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at Laketowne Place NE.

Saturday, May 8

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalenda Court NE.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lander Avenue NE.

