Sunday, March 28

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Labeaux Avenue, Otsego.

Monday, March 29

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Main Avenue NE

Power line down at 60th Street NE.

Tuesday, March 30

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at I-94 in St. Michael.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 61st Street NE.

Thursday, April 1

Power line down at 62nd Street NE.

Friday, April 2

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 59th Place NE.

Saturday, April 3

Grass fire at Fresno Street NW, Elk River.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue NE.

