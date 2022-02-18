Monday, Feb. 7

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kittredge Circle NE, Otsego

- Medical assist, assist EMS crew - Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lakeview Circle NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

Tuesday, Feb. 8

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury -Laketowne Place NE, Albertville

Wednesday, Feb. 9

- Dispatched and canceled en route - County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

Thursday, Feb. 10

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kadler Ave. NE, Albertville

Friday, Feb. 11

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

Saturday, Feb. 12

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

Tags

Load comments