Sunday, April 25

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-94 in St. Michael.

Monday, April 26

Cooking fire, confined to container at County Road 37, NE.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Large Avenue, Otsego.

Wednesday, April 28

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kittredge Cove, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclynn Avenue NE, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Manchester Way, NE, Otsego.

Thursday, April 29

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Avenue, NE.

Building fire at County Road 12 S., Montrose.

Saturday, May 1

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 55th Street NE.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments