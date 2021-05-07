Sunday, April 25
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-94 in St. Michael.
Monday, April 26
Cooking fire, confined to container at County Road 37, NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Large Avenue, Otsego.
Wednesday, April 28
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kittredge Cove, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclynn Avenue NE, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Manchester Way, NE, Otsego.
Thursday, April 29
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Avenue, NE.
Building fire at County Road 12 S., Montrose.
Saturday, May 1
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 55th Street NE.
