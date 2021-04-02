Sunday, March 21

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lakeview Circle NE.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Mackenzie Avenue, Otsego.

Building fire at Nelmark Avenue, St. Michael.

Tuesday, March 23

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclynn Avenue, Otsego.

Friday, March 26

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue NE.

