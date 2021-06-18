Sunday, June 6

Building fire at Mackenzie Avenue, Otsego.

Tuesday, June 8

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Odean Avenue, Otsego.

Wednesday, June 9

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 64th Way.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lacentre Avenue.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at County Road 137, Otsego.

Thursday, June 10

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Naber Avenue, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Jason Avenue.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kahler Avenue.

Saturday, June 12

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lachman Avenue.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lander Avenue.

Carbon monoxide incident at Lancaster Way.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at County Road 37.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Avenue.

