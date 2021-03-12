Sunday, Feb. 28

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kahler Drive NE.

Monday, March 1

Building fire at Charity Lane, Montrose.

Tuesday, March 2

Arcing, shorted electrical equipment at Kalenda Court NE.

Wednesday, March 3

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE.

Thursday, March 4

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue NE.

Friday, March 5

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Kalland Avenue NE.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Karston Avenue NE.

Saturday, March 6

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at McAllister Avenue NE, Otsego.

