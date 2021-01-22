Monday, Jan. 11
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 75th St. NE, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Ave. NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Karston Cove N
Tuesday, Jan. 12
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lannon Ave. NE.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 51st Court NE.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Medical assist, assist EMS crew.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Ave. NE.
Friday, Jan. 15
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Interstate 94.
Saturday, Jan. 1
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Karston Cove NE.
