Wednesday, March 17

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclaren Avenue, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 49th Street NE.

Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire at 80th Street NE, Otsego.

Saturday, March 20

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 95th Street NE, Otsego.

