Wednesday, March 17
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclaren Avenue, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 49th Street NE.
Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire at 80th Street NE, Otsego.
Saturday, March 20
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 95th Street NE, Otsego.
