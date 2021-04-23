Sunday, April 11

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lambert Avenue, NE Otsego.

Tuesday, April 13

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 57th Street NE.

Wednesday, April 14

Water vehicle fire at Barthel Industrial Drive NE.

Saturday, April 17

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalenda Lane NE.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at 57th Street NE.

