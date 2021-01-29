Sunday, Jan. 17
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 60th St. NE, Otsego.
Monday, Jan. 18
Medical assist with EMS crew at Lannon Avenue NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lachman Avenue NE.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Labeaux Avenue NE.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Oakwood Avenue NE, Otsego.
Thursday, Jan. 21
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kahl Avenue NE.
Saturday, Jan. 23
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Jason Lane NE.
