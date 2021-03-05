Sunday, Feb. 21
Building fire at Cottonwood Avenue NE, St. Michael.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-94.
Monday, Feb. 22
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at Labeaux Avenue NE.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Karston Court NE.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Mackenzie Avenue NE.
Friday, Feb. 26
Building fire at County Road 37 NE.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-94.
Saturday, Feb. 27
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 54th Place NE.
