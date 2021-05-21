Sunday, May 9

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 72nd Street NE, Otsego.

Monday, May 10

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalenda Avenue NE, Otsego.

Tuesday, May 11

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at Marquetter Avenue NE, Otsego.

Wednesday, May 12

Building fire at 88th Street NE, Monticello.

Friday, May 14

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 49th Street NE.

Saturday, May 15

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Avenue NE.

