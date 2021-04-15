Sunday, April 4

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE, Otsego.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94 in St. Michael.

Monday, April 5

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Avenue NE.

Tuesday, April 6

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 67th Court NE, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 50th Street NE.

Wednesday, April 7

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Barthel Industrial Drive NE.

Thursday, April 8

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Labeaux Avenue NE.

Saturday, April 10

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue NE.

