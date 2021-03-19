Monday, March 8
EMS call excluding vehicle accident with injury at County Road 37.
Tuesday, March 9
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Martin Avenue, Otsego.
Wednesday, March 10
Cooking fire, confined to container at County Road 37.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94 in St. Michael.
Friday, March 12
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue.
Saturday, March 13
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclynn Avenue, Otsego.
