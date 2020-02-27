Wednesday, Feb. 12
57th Street NE, Albertville. Motor vehicle crash with injuries.
LocuStreet Court NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Thursday, Feb. 13
61st Street NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Friday, Feb. 14
Trillium Lane, Big Lake. Building fire.
East Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Sunday, Feb. 16
49th Street NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Monday, Feb. 17
Labeaux Ave NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Energy Drive SE, Becker. Outside storage fire.
Kahler Circle NE, Otsego. Smoke scare, odor of smoke.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Kahler Drive NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Kagan Circle NE, Otsego. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Labeaux Avenue NE, Albertville. Motor vehicle crash with no injuries.
Lamplight Drive NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Lander Avenue NE, St. Michael. Aircraft fire.
Monday, Feb. 24
Karston NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
