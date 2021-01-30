At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Albertville City Council heard from Rep. Eric Lucero as part of his annual legislative preview, and filled the councilor seat previously left vacant after accepting the resignation of Rebecca Halling.
REP. LUCERO LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW
State Rep. Eric Lucero spoke before the council, and outlined his personal priorities as the Minnesota House of Representatives continues its 2021 legislative session. Rep. Lucero expressed his concern over the increased use of emergency powers by Gov. Walz, his constituents’ doubts about election integrity, and reasserted his amendment agendas.
Rep. Lucero told the council that he will be keeping these priorities in mind — as he has received countless grievance emails from parents, teachers, business owners and more in the past year — as the house puts together the state’s funding bill this session.
He also addressed the budget deficit anticipated for the next fiscal year (2022-23), and stands by his commitment to keep taxes low, even if that means cutting spending across the board. Law enforcement funding, however, remains a priority for the representative.
The council and members of the public in attendance were then given the opportunity to ask questions or bring up any localized concerns they had.
One member of the public who was in online attendance shared concerns about the legal implications of COVID-19 prevention moving forward.
“It occurs to me that a large part of what is motivating people’s behavior and business owner’s decision making, above and beyond the governor’s executive order, is fear of liability for simply living your life and going about your business,” the member of the public said. They recommended Lucero push for some sort of liability clause across the state so people cannot sue each other or businesses after receiving a positive diagnosis.
“We aren’t going to sue each other for being living, breathing, human beings, [so] I think that could do a lot of good,” the member of the public said. Rep. Lucero appreciated and agreed with the sentiment, and said he would keep these concerns in mind.
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson also voiced her concerns with the railroad that runs through town, as it has been disrupting residents for a while now.
“They have to blare their horn, and they’ve been coming at like 1:30 in the morning,” she said. “It’s mandated how long they have to hold the horn down, [so] there is literally nothing that can be done except for becoming Quiet Zone properties, which would cost our city millions of dollars.”
Mayor Hendrickson said she has been working with the county to see what can be done about this grievance. Lucero expressed that his constituents from other areas have also had issues with the railroad, and shared in the frustration. He said that since the industry has been a staple in the country for so long, repealing the laws made to prioritize their authority over state government is “like moving mountains.”
Folks who want to contact Rep. Lucero should email him at rep.eric.lucero@house.mn.
FILLING VACANT COUNCIL SEAT
After accepting the resignation of former councilor Rebecca Halling, the council discussed their options for filling the vacant seat. Typically when situations like this arise — let alone just three months after an entirely unopposed election — the council chooses to appoint someone they feel already has the skills necessary to jump right in.
Councilor Aaron Cocking was the first to verbally make his recommendation for the seat, addressing Bob Zagorski, who has been a fixture at these meetings and previously had a position on the Planning Commission.
“You’ve been at every meeting going back for over a year,” said Cocking. “It is one thing to get a letter from somebody that expresses interest, but it’s another to have somebody show up more regularly than one of our own council members.”
“I would’ve given you a vote three months ago, if you had been up for it,” he joked.
The council did receive one letter of interest — which all councilors read — and eventually made the unanimous decision to appoint Zagorski to the council. Zagorski will be sworn in at a future council meeting when City Administrator Adam Nafstad is present.
OTHER
The council also:
CONTINUED the Public Hearing on the Advance Volumetric Alliance Industrial DEED grant applications to its Feb. 1 meeting.
HELD a public forum, in which one resident complained about the recklessness and trespassing of local snowmobilers on and near his property. Increased surveillance will be enforced.
