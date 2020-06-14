The Albertville City Council passed a resolution on Monday, June 1 that sets up an easier path for restaurants to set up outdoor dining spaces while state government orders restricting restaurant operations remain in effect.
The state government allowed restaurants to open their doors to outdoor dining at 25% capacity on that same day, ending a 2 1/2-month period in which only takeaway orders were allowed, to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 virus.
The resolution established a temporary ordinance suspending zoning regulations relating outdoor dining and will allow establishments to expand the allowable area for on-sale liquor. Businesses may submit an application to the city which includes a site plan, seating capacity (not to exceed 50 persons), and description of operations. If approved, the city’s temporary permit would allow a restaurant to host outdoor dining in parking lots, sidewalks or other such areas, and will require these new dining areas to be visibly offset from areas that will remain in use for parking, driving, etc. by use of a fence. Restaurants are still asked to comply with state orders regarding sanitation and social distancing.
The temporary ordinance will remain in effect for up to one year or until revoked by the council, likely when state government restrictions on indoor dining are revoked or sufficiently eased to allow restaurants to focus more heavily on indoor dining.
City clerk resigns
The council also accepted a letter of resignation from City Clerk Kim Hodena, who wrote, “Albertville is truly a gem of a city and I have been very proud to serve it. However, there have been changes for me both personally and professionally, so I believe this to be in my best interest.”
Hodena’s last day of employment was Wednesday, June 10. Hodena had served as city clerk for eight years. The Personnel Committee will look at plans for filling the role on an interim or permanent basis.
In-person meetings
The council discussed the possibility of returning to in-person meetings at City Hall starting in July. Tables and seating for members and staff, and seating for attendees would be arranged to allow for social distancing. No definite decision on in-person meetings vs. Zoom meetings was made.
