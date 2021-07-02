At its June 21 meeting, the Albertville City Council reviewed a proposed residential development called the Preserve at Albertville and discussed the city’s lawn maintenance policy.
Before the general meeting, the council also met to chat about the STMA district’s potential operating levy, which the school board will choose to pursue or abandon come August.
The council also celebrated the end of the Albertville Friendly City Days festival, which was an all-around success and concluded the weekend of June 13.
THE PRESERVE AT ALBERTVILLE
In May, president and owner of Integrate Properties LLC, Ian Peterson, submitted the company’s planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat application for a 70 lot rental residential community. The subdivision, penned ‘The Preserve at Albertville,’ would consist of single family units as well as a pool, clubhouse, dog park and other amenities.
The proposed location of the Preserve is north of 50th Street between Main Avenue and County Road 19, and the site would encompass about 40.5 acres.
City Planner Alan Brixius reviewed the plans for this development with the Planning Commission at its June 8 meeting, and outlined their joint concerns with the council. Since this project would have higher density than currently allowed, as well as the fact that each house would be located on its own lot, there were a few longer-term questions from city staff and the council.
Specifically, City Attorney Mike Couri had some questions about the property’s longevity and sustainability, as this type of housing may not be in as high of demand in the next 15-20 years. Couri also expressed that the city should push for this development to have private streets, as he said this enforces a natural incentive for a strong and involved homeowner’s association (HOA).
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson asked about the average monthly cost of these units, which Peterson estimated “most” will be under $3,000. He also said that about one-third of these renters are empty nesters, with another third being Gen-X-ers flocking from the twin cities.
Generally speaking, the council was pleased that this development is not an apartment building, but still has some uneasiness about the longevity of the proposed community.
“I just don’t see the value in selling them individually,” said council member Aaron Cocking. “Not that it couldn’t happen, but even if they are sold individually, the people who buy those houses are going to want to keep it in community with the rest of the neighborhood.”
Couri expressed this same concern over this eventual transition out of rentals, stating he just wants to make sure they “do it right.”
“I just don’t think the benefits that we see here outweigh whatever the potential impacts may be, whether they come to fruition or not,” said Cocking.
Council member Bob Zagorski offered another opinion — “Just the back of a napkin can tell me that you will generate enough money here to even renovate the properties in 20 years and still come out with a profit” — and the council ultimately approved the request for a zoning map amendment, zoning text amendment, preliminary plat, and PUD development stage site and building plans with the caveat that staff may recommend additional technical changes.
LAWN MAINTENANCE POLICY
City Administrator Adam Nafstad brought up the city’s policy on lawn maintenance, which is generally complaint-driven. As of the beginning of June, the city had issued 51 weed letters, as opposed to 46 in all of 2019. Last year, in 2020, the city issued 109 total letters.
As of now, the city can intervene once a lawn is 12 inches or taller, and the property owners typically have about five days to address the problem before further action.
“This year we’ve had more complaints than ever about dandelions, but our ordinance does not address dandelions,” said Nafstad. “It addresses noxious weeds, and dandelions are not noxious weeds.”
Public Works eventually steps in if there is the presence of noxious weeds or tall grass, but since this requires them to pull employees off city property to mow, it doesn’t always happen right out the gate.
“If we know nobody is living there we will get on it quicker, but we typically give homeowners a little break … we give them a chance,” said Public Works Supervisor Tim Guimont.
When Public Works needs to mow due to violations, the property owner is charged for staff time and equipment use per the city fee schedule. The current fee is set at $150 in addition to $50/hour per man hours and $50/hour per piece of equipment.
Mayor Hendrickson suggested they raise the fee, and Guimont agreed, saying that the process of sending letters, doing site inspections and hauling equipment are not fully and accurately represented in that current fee.
No action was taken at this meeting, but city staff will be monitoring further complaints to see if a change in policy should be implemented.
OTHER
APPROVED special event permit application for the Church of St. Albert Annual St. Albert Parish Festival in September.
AUTHORIZED the purchase and installation of a card access system for Albertville City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.