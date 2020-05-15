Although no specific plans are yet in place, the Albertville City Council discussed possibilities for an alternative event that would take the place of Friendly City Days this year in its May 4 Zoom meeting. The celebration, which annually acts a something as a “summer opener” for local residents and guests from neighboring cities, will not be able to go forward this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee officially canceled Friendly City Days on April 27.
“One thing still in play, potentially, is fireworks,” Fire Chief Eric Bullen said.
A fireworks show may involve a “higher display” that would allow residents to watch from home rather than gathering in crowds, to comply with social distancing guidelines that might still be in place this summer. The show would not necessarily have to be put on during the original City Days date range (June 10-14) and could possibly be tied to a celebration of the St. Michael-Albertville graduating class of 2020 put on by the school district.
Any decision would have to take into account the lost fundraising opportunities that Friendly City Days normally provides to local organizations, which would have to find funding through other means to pay for a fireworks show.
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson said she was open to the idea of a fireworks show, “because we don’t yet have any direction yet from the state regarding fireworks, as long as we notify people that the goal is for them to stay [and watch from] home.”
“I think we can trust our residents to use their judgment,” Council Member Walter Hudson said. “They’re aware of the social distancing guidelines and they know what to do and not to do.”
Bullen reported that the City Days committee shares those thoughts.
Construction bid accepted
The council voted 5-0 to accept the low bid for an improvement project for Central Park and 58th Street, which came from Omann Brothers Paving, Inc. at $713,321.85.
The project will see 58th Street between Maine Ave. NE and Lander Ave. NE turned into a one-way westbound street with angled parking on the north side. The Central Park parking lot will be paved and the basketball court and skate parks will be relocated within the park.
Funding for the project comes from capital reserves, the street budget and the water fund.
Terms confirmed
The Council approved a motion setting the terms for the three new members of the Planning Commission appointed last month.
John Hayden and Blair Huggins will serve through the end of 2023, while Bob Zagorski will serve through the end of 2022. Both men already on the Commission before the recent appointment, Paul Buhrmann and Rick Anderson, will serve to the end of 2021.
The resolution clears up existing uncertainties regarding terms due to past turnover.
