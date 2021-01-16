At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Albertville City Council discussed the Advance Volumetric Alliance developments currently in the planning phase. The council also had members take oath of office before the meeting, and accepted the resignation of former councilor Rebecca Halling.
OATH OF OFFICE
Before the official start of the meeting, mayor Jillian Hendrickson and councilors Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson took their oath of office before the council and their families. Mayor Hendrickson’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2022, whereas councilors Hudson and Cocking’s terms expire in 2024.
RESIGNATION OF COUNCILOR HALLING
The council also accepted the resignation of councilor Rebecca Halling, who joined the council in January of 2019. Halling has resigned from her position after relocating from the area with her husband, Frank, and their family.
“It’s been an honor to have been a part of this community and to be able to call Albertville home,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “There’s been so much growth in just two years, and I know there is only more to come.”
The council acknowledged the new vacancy on City Council, and will likely appoint a new member later on.
Halling left well wishes with the council, and a few words of wisdom for the person that will eventually fill her now-vacant position.
“Government decisions made on the municipal level play a huge part in the larger political picture. As such, I hope to see a ton of interest in this now-vacant position,” she said. “I hope that the person appointed to fill this seat comes prepared to ask the tough questions, make the tough calls, advocate for transparency and progress (sometimes, despite fierce opposition), and help facilitate creative solutions for the issues that face the city.”
ADVANCE VOLUMETRIC ALLIANCE DEVELOPMENTS
The council also discussed multiple applications submitted by Advanced Volumetric Alliance LLC in regard to the proposed construction of a 137,300-square-foot manufacturing plant in the northwest corner of town. East of Kadler Avenue and south of 70th Street, AVA hopes to build upon a 33-acre site to establish the plant, which is estimated to bring about 130 jobs to the area in its first five years.
In one resolution, AVA requests that the council make amendments to its Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map to allow for industrial development, as well as approving of the preliminary plat and building plan review.
This area of land was previously slated for commercial development, and the change has been discussed across city government.
“When we looked at this [plan] a number of weeks ago we talked about a potentially revised change in this area, and the Planning Commission reviewed this at their last meeting,” said City Planner Alan Brixius. “And [they] agreed that the establishment of an industrial park in this area is probably more prudent than leaving it all commercial.”
Beyond these zoning amendments, though, the council also addressed a few other concerns within the plans, most notably those pertaining to the required construction of Kadler and Keystone Avenues. Due to the project’s location, certain adjustments and financial responsibilities must be coordinated with the city of Otsego.
Similarly, as per the preliminary plat, Kadler Avenue must be constructed as an urban industrial street.
After discussion, the council decided to approve of the resolution and ordinance pertaining to the AVA development, with the intention to amend items two and six in relation to the above mentioned concerns.
“There’s going to be a public hearing for a TIF request in February, so if we approve it now, given the opportunity to bring back additional discussion on [Keystone, Kadler Avenue] we can consider it at that time and amend this resolution at that point,” said councilor Cocking. “And, we’ll have a better handle on the financing elements, too.”
This latter element became increasingly important as the council moved onto the next agenda item — a public hearing for the AVA development’s DEED grant applications. Lacking credit documents and other financials ultimately tabled the vote on two resolutions approving of AVA’s grant submissions.
“We don’t have the information listed in the resolution, and we are supposed to have it for the public hearing,” said City Attorney Mike Couri. “Our thought, as staff, was let’s continue the public hearing, we’ll work with the developer and we’ll get that information, and we’ll be able to make the right findings probably at the February meeting.”
The council hopes to have the required information for these various AVA applications at its Jan. 18 or February meeting dates.
OTHER
AUTHORIZED two new appointments to the Fire Department Board of Officers.
DISCUSSED whether to renegotiate an extension of the existing recycling contract with Republic Services, or to authorize staff to request proposals for a new recycling contract.
ADOPTED Resolution 2021-001 designating officials, consulting firms and depositories for 2021.
ASSIGNED councilor committee and board assignments for 2021, after accepting the resignation of former councilor Halling.
