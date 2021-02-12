At its Feb. 1 meeting, the Albertville City Council received an annual update from the fire department, reviewed a tax increment financing (TIF) request from Advance Volumetric Alliance and addressed development applications from Fehn Companies.
City administrator Adam Nafstad also gave an unfortunate update regarding the Creamery Pond site, which would be extremely costly to preserve (see story on page 3).
FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL AWARDS, YEAR IN REVIEW
The Albertville Fire Department presented its 2020 awards, with the Paul Heinen Above and Beyond Award going to Captain Josh Eull. Assistant Fire Chief Tate Mills retired after 23 years of service, and the council expressed their gratitude for his commitment to the city all these years. Ron Peterson was appointed to replace Mills as Assistant Fire Chief.
Firefighter Jared Grove was the 2020 Top Caller, responding to nearly 76% of AFD’s dispatched at 307 calls. Darrick Asleson was welcomed as Captain and Kyle Gammell as Training Captain.
At its Feb. 16 meeting, the City Council will likely approve of a new lieutenant to fill the remaining vacant position after further discussion by AFD.
Fire Chief Eric Bullen also gave the AFD ‘Year in Review’ which provided annual data, in addition to information pertaining to COVID-19-related calls.
Bullen reported that AFD’s annual call volume has increased by about 61% since 2010, with 414 calls in 2020. A little over half — 55.8% — of these calls were specific to Albertville, with about 38% for Otsego and 6% for mutual aid. The full presentation can be viewed on the AFD website.
As for COVID-19 related incidents, there were 14 cases where coronavirus was suspected, six where COVID-19 was confirmed, and 302 where it was not a factor.
“It was a busy spring for sure,” said Chief Bullen. “We are looking forward to 2021.”
ADVANCE VOLUMETRIC ALLIANCE
The council also continued a public hearing from its Jan. 19 meeting regarding various grant applications from Advance Volumetric Alliance, where no members of the public chose to speak or comment.
The council then considered a tax increment financing request from AVA, and Tammy Omdal from Northland Securities offered some insight into the rationale behind the resolutions recommended.
“A tax increment financing district allows, if the city council approves, for the city to capture the increase in property taxes generated from this development for up to nine years,” she said.
As discussed in depth at its Jan. 4 meeting, AVA is proposing the construction of a 137,300-square-foot manufacturing plant in the northwest corner of town. The plant would be located east of Kadler Avenue and south of 70th Street, and is estimated to bring about 130 jobs to the area in its first five years.
According to the city’s Finance Director Tina Lannes, the city has established a number of TIF districts in the past to aid in the development of manufacturing facilities in the city. This specific TIF district, if adopted, would be the largest.
The council ultimately moved to establish the TIF district, and authorized an interfund loan for costs associated with the district.
FEHN COMPANIES
Fehn Companies — whose headquarters are currently located at 5050 Barthel Industrial Drive — submitted applications to the city in hopes of expanding and relocating their headquarters to a new site within town. The Planning Commission recently reviewed the applications and recommended council approval.
Councilor Aaron Cocking said that the city is lucky to have Fehn in Albertville, and is in support of their expansion. The council as a whole agreed that it is nice to see an Albertville family building up an Albertville company, especially choosing to expand within the city.
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson asked owner Gary Fehn about the future of their existing headquarters with the construction of the new site.
“Our hope is to get everything on one site,” said Fehn, although the timeline and tangible plans for the building are still to be determined.
No members of the public spoke at the public hearing for this topic, and resolutions approving the development agreement and future construction of corporate headquarters were ultimately passed.
OTHER
APPROVED requests for a minor subdivision and other building plans for Konz Crossing at 57th St NE Lachman Ave NE, east of Labeaux Ave. Andy and Christine Konz thanked the council for their approval, and said they are very excited to bring some new businesses to town.
SET the meeting date for the Albertville Local Board of Appeals and Equalization for April 5 at 6:15 p.m.
REVISITED annual appointments now that councilor Bob Zagorski has joined the council. An agreement between councilors Hudson and Zagorski resulted in Zagorski’s appointment to the Planning Commission.
DISCUSSED the quiet zone study and train traffic at the CSAH 37 and CSAH 19 crossings. As per City Administrator Nafstad’s report, “We recently learned that Otsego and the County have issued approvals for the GCC Dacotah, Inc. project … The county’s agreement with GCC requires gates and flashing lights at 19 and 37. Per the agreement, these improvements won’t likely commence until March of 2022. We have requested a meeting with BNSF to begin coordination of the quiet zone improvements as part of the work being required by the county.”
