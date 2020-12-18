At the Albertville City Council’s Dec. 7 meeting, members discussed the 2021 fee schedule, approved the final budget and tax levy, and City Administrator Adam Nafstad gave the required truth-in-taxation hearing before the general meeting. Councilmember Walter Hudson was absent, with the rest of the council present via Zoom or in-person at City Hall.
The truth-in-taxation hearing was held at 6:15 p.m., and had no audience members in attendance that chose to speak. One resident called before the meeting, according to Nafstad, to discuss a grievance regarding their rising property taxes. The caller also expressed concern with rising school district levies — which the council does not have control over — and spending taxpayer dollars on an outdoor ice rink.
Other than this call, there was no public comment or questions from the council regarding the 2021 property tax levy and final budget, which will be discussed further below.
The general council meeting began at 7 p.m., and after approving the consent agenda, the council discussed a wide array of agenda items geared toward the new year.
2021 PROPERTY TAX LEVY
The preliminary tax levy increase from 2020 to 2021 was set at 2.9% and approved by the council at its Sept. 21 meeting. This compares to a jump of 4.76% for 2020 and 2.99% in 2019.
This increase of 2.9% can be explained by the shifting of a few different levy proportions. A 4.64% decrease in the debt service levy — which pays off interest from loans, bonds, the like — ultimately made it possible for the city to increase its general levy by 5.1%, and capital levy by 3.83% without sending rates through the roof.
“The budgeted general fund operation expenses for 2021 total $3,458,127, which is a 4.7% or $155,165 increase from 2020,” says Nafstad. “The most significant factors for the increase in operations include public safety (law enforcement and fire), and economic development costs.”
The council approved the 2021 total levy of $4,317,153, compared to 2020’s levy of $4,195,480, with no further concerns or questions.
2021 FINAL BUDGET
The planning process to set this 2021 final budget ran May through August, with council review taking place from August to November. Based on the 2.9% tax levy increase mentioned above, the 2021 final budget, with capital, clocks in at $4,782,871.
Based on this budget, in 2021 about 25.37% of taxpayer’s money will go toward public safety, 24.04% to capital reserves, 13.48% to debt, 14.05% for general government and City Hall operations, 12.82% for public works, 8.31% for culture and recreation and the remaining two percent for planning, zoning, and economic development.
“The city also budgets annually for capital reserves or future capital needs such as road repair, equipment and other capital purchases.,” said Nafstad. “The funding of the Capital Reserves Account allows the City to slowly save for the future purchases to avoid borrowing and tax increases for one-time purchases.”
Increased fire contracts and leases offset revenue decreases pertaining to the debt levy, with changes in 2021 expenses ultimately reflecting increased police protection ($35,770), fire department operations ($32,926), economic development ($39,000), city capital ($48,876) and an increase in the city clerk’s budget ($15,719).
MAIN STREET SPEED LIMIT DISCUSSION
The council also discussed the speed limit zone on Main Avenue, as there is currently a 25 mile-per-hour limit within the Albertville Primary School Zone while children are present. There is a speed trailer based at the primary school from time to time, but community and council concern raised questions over implementing further restrictions — school times or not — to protect students.
Because of a new ordinance passed at the state level that allows cities to amend such speed limit zones, the council contemplated the option without making much of a conclusion.
Council member Aaron Cocking said that he doesn’t feel like changing these laws should be a city decision, and brought attention to the effectiveness of putting up speed signs.
“I don’t think 30 (miles per hour) on Main Street is excessive … but you could make it 10 and people are going to drive the speed they are comfortable driving.”
The council will bring the issue up again for discussion at a later meeting, and potentially a workshop.
OTHER
The council canceled their scheduled Dec. 21 meeting.
The council discussed the enforcement of laws regarding golf cart usage in residential areas, which they will reassess as the spring season nears.
The council approved a resolution waiving 2021-2022 liquor license feeds for on-sale establishments within the city, as a sort of courtesy following a tremendously difficult year for restaurants and bars.
The council adopted an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium on new thrift stores within Albertville.
The council adopted the 2021 fee schedule ordinance, which features a 2% increase on water and sewer rates. The ordinance will become effective Jan. 1, 2021.
After following the STMA district’s lead this summer and switching to Arvig as the city’s internet provider, the council approved of a motion to replace the T1 line with fiber. In addition to minimizing internet failures and saving around $1,000 in operational costs a year, this action will also connect City Hall’s connection to the ice arena.
The council set a public hearing regarding the Advance Volumetric Alliance TIF for its Feb. 1 meeting, as well as a public hearing for this same project at the Jan. 4 meeting.
