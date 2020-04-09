The Albertville City Council held a special meeting on March 30 to discuss a number of topics relating to the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to future emergency situations generally. The meeting was held via teleconference in accordance with Minnesota’s “stay at home” order, which includes recommendations against large gatherings.
The Council voted unanimously to adopt a Continuity of Operations Plan to “provide authority and parameters for efficient response to emergencies” and to establish a “priority of operations” among groups utilizing city resources in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or any future emergency of public health, weather, natural disasters, etc.
The plan establishes a Priority of Operations that will guide emergency response decisions and operations. City services were divided into four broad categories:
- Public safety and security, which must continue during all emergencies, including fire and medical responders, public works and water services, snow and ice control and communications services;
- Essential services, which may be temporarily disrupted in an emergency situation for no more than five days, including payroll and worker’s compensation, emergency permits and licensing, council meetings, facilities cleaning and disinfecting, and IT services;
- Necessary services, that can be temporarily suspended for up to six weeks, including fire code inspections, planning and development activities, public works routine maintenance and engineering;
- Non-essential services that may be suspended until emergency conditions abate, including composting, parks and recreation and reservations for public facilities.
The Council also adopted a Pandemic Emergency Response Plan to ensure delivery of city services (consistent with the Continuity of Operations Plan), mitigate the spread of a pandemic illness among employees and assist employees and their families in managing illness during a pandemic.
The plan calls for the dissemination of information about mitigating the spread of the pandemic and provides a plan for obtaining necessary items such as hand sanitizers, tissues and personal protective equipment for the use of city employees. The plan also provides guidelines for limiting interpersonal contact while conducting city business, including limitations to in-person attendance at meetings and limiting the conditions under which a city employee may enter a residence or commercial property to conduct an inspection or repair. Entry into such buildings must be approved by a supervisor, personal protective equipment must be worn and immediate decontamination must occur upon leaving the property. The plan also provides guidelines under which city employees can be allowed to work remotely.
The Council approved a resolution declaring such a pandemic emergency locally in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a second resolution authorizing City Administrator Adam Nafstad to “implement paid administrative leave with the discretion afforded therein and consistent within the adopted budget effective March 16.”
APRIL 6 MEETING
The Council met virtually again on April 6 for a regularly scheduled meeting.
The Council voiced its approval for adopting a new policy with regard to city restaurants which have on-sale liquor licenses, which would, pending state approval, allow Albertville to issue off-sale liquor licenses to such establishments, which would allow restaurants to move current stock and increase revenue while the current statewide ban on dine-in service remains in effect. Nafstad noted that although there is an Albertville ordinance limiting businesses either to on-sale or off-sale, “combination” licenses are not barred by state law and some Albertville bars have such a license allowing for both on-sale and off-sale liquor business.
The Council expressed an interest in modifying the local ordinance to allow combination licenses, and in the meantime, restaurants which have a standing and paid-up on-sale license will be able to apply for an off-sale license for the standard $150 fee.
The Council discussed the possibility of refunding parts of liquor license fees covering time periods during which restaurants were closed due to the government order, with Mayor Jillian Hendrickson noting that such refunds have been made in the past.
The Council also discussed the likely need to alter the procedure for interviewing candidates for the Planning Commission. Normally, these are conducted in-person and were scheduled to take place at the next Council meeting on April 20, but given the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the state government order, the interviews will likely need to be done over Zoom.
According to the Council, seven candidates have applied for the Planning Commission.
