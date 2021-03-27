At its March 15 meeting, the Albertville City Council discussed its policy on golf cart usage and ordinances pertaining to mobile food trucks. Councilmember Aaron Cocking also briefed the council on the financial crisis facing the St. Michael - Albertville school district, as there will be a joint governance meeting on March 29 with the two cities and district.
GOLF CARTS
City Planner Alan Brixus brought up the topic of golf cart usage in town, as the issue was brought before the council late last year when there was still snow. Now, as spring approaches, the council is considering updating its policy — which currently prohibits use on public streets — to allow golf carts with licensed drivers. Children or other unlicensed people driving the carts is the biggest concern between the council and law enforcement.
Many councilmembers chimed in to say that they see golf carts in their neighborhoods quite frequently, and think that such a change may be useful to the community. This particularly applies near Cedar Creek Golf Course and subdivisions with pools.
No action was taken, but the council generally agreed they should clean up the definition of a ‘recreational motor vehicle’ which, in other cities, often includes ATVs, trail bikes, mini trucks and the like.
FOOD TRUCKS
The council also discussed and modified the ordinances pertaining to solicitation and mobile food units in town. City Attorney Mike Couri explained that the city doesn’t have much of a choice in making these minor changes — most notably expanding the hours peddlers are allowed on the street to 8 p.m. — if they want to avoid legal complications in the future.
Couri said that the city of Bloomington got into a legal battle and lost a few years ago, so Albertville must loosen its regulations a bit to avoid a similar situation themselves. He said Albertville “avoided a court fight last year,” and suggested the council adopt the proposed changes.
“It is still not perfect, but we think it is as good as it is going to get,” he said. “Most of the changes are technical.”
The council ultimately adopted two ordinances clarifying the language and expanding business hours for food carts, trucks and the like.
STMA FINANCES
During the City Administrator update from Adam Nafstad, it was brought to the council’s attention that they will be participating in a joint governance meeting with the city of St. Michael and St. Michael - Albertville School District on March 29.
Council member Cocking, who is part of the district’s Operating Referendum Steering Committee alongside Nafstad and 21 other community members, spoke to the dire situation the schools are facing.
“The district’s finances are going to be a disaster, and the options are going to come down to cutting teachers or raising levies or cutting programs, and it’s not going to be pretty,” he said.
The Steering Committee is set up to help guide decisions surrounding the potential referendum and communications with taxpayers, but the two city government bodies have no control over the decisions made by STMA.
“I think there are people that don’t want to be held responsible for the decisions that are going to be made, and they want to get as many people as possible … That is my blunt assessment,” he said. “Nobody wants teachers cut, nobody wants programs cut, but nobody wants more taxes either, so what do you do?”
Cocking compared the situation to being down in the ninth inning and being told to come out onto the field and save the game. The meeting will be held March 29 at St. Michael City Hall at 6 p.m. See page 1 for the full story on STMA’s finances.
OTHER
Councilmember Bob Zagorski gave an update from the Planning Commission, who are requesting they meet with the council more regularly to discuss general goals for the city, as well as specific projects that they feel they need more guidance on.
The council discussed the potential opportunity to hold Friendly City Days this summer, as the committee will need to start booking entertainment and planning if so. No action taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.