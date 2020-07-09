Kwik Trip.JPG

The new Kwik Trip on County Road 94 in Albertville is set to open this month.

The Albertville City Council conducted a meeting that must be a contender for the shortest in the history of municipal government Monday, July 6, taking just 3 minutes, 26 seconds from opening to adjournment by this newspaper’s count.

The only point of business before the City Council was to vote on approving a 3.2% off-sale malt liquor license for the new Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store, which is set to open this month on County Road 94, just south of the Albertville Premium Outlets. Three council members were present at the meeting; all voted to approve the license.

Kwik Trip is now paid up and approved by local and county authorities, and must only receive approval from the state to begin liquor sales.

The new Kwik Trip has been on the horizon since March 2018, when the Council gave approval for the La Crosse, Wisconsin-based chain to open a location in town.

