The unfamiliarity of a city councilor resigning in Albertville has in turn led to the familiarity of the person appointed to replace him.
Former city councilor Walter Hudson, who lost a reelection bid two years ago, has been appointed to fill John Vetsch’s seat through the rest of this year. Vetsch resigned last month following a vote to rezone an apartment site that Vetsch opposed. His seat is up for election in November.
There were two council seats on the ballot two years ago, belonging to Hudson and Rob Olson. The top vote receiver was Rebecca Halling, who is serving her four-year term now. Olson was next in votes received and was reelected. Hudson received the third most votes.
Hudson has since served as an alternate on the Planning Commission.
FIRE SERVICE
In other news, the council presented the 2019 Albertville Fire Department Awards. Notable retirements included Albert Barthel, 37 years of service, and Brad Lawinger, 11 years of service.
The top caller was Kyle Anderson, who responded to 61% of calls in 2019. Chris Adams, Gerald Gerads and Greg Hubbard were honored with five-year service awards. Kenny Schmidt (10 years) and Bill Valerius (30 years) were also honored with service awards.
Gerald Gerads also won the 2019 Paul Heinen Above and Beyond Award.
58TH STREET
In further matters, the council approved directing staff to prepare cost estimates, plans and specifications for improvements to 58th Street NE between Main and Lander Avenues (just south of Central Park) and the Central Park parking lot.
It is proposed that 58th Street be reconstructed to a one-way westbound street with angled parking stalls along the north curb line. It is also proposed the 58th and Lander intersection be moved to the west and designed to enhance the entrance into Central Park.
The proposed project will require relocation of the basketball court and skate park, which are proposed to be relocated to the recently purchased city lot at the southeast corner of the intersection (Barthel property). It is also proposed the Central Park parking lot be reconstructed to include curb and gutter and surfaced with bituminous pavement.
Staff identified the following key issues:
• The proposed improvements are consistent with the Central Park Master Park Plan are recommended by the Albertville Parks Committee.
• Final project scope, cost estimates and proposed schedule will be presented to the council for approval and authorization to advertise for bids.
In other action, the council:
RECOGNIZED water/wastewater supervisor John Middendorf for 20 years of service, and utility billing clerk Tracey Nubbe for 15 years of service.
HEARD a legislative update from Rep. Eric Lucero.
