At its April 5 meeting, the Albertville City Council adopted an ordinance pertaining to golf cart use on city streets, and opened the discussion surrounding thrift stores following a study recently conducted by city staff.
The council also took the time to recognize multiple civil servants, including former Commissioner Mike Potter for his award from the Wright County Economic Development Partnership. They also thanked city employees Ryan Zachman and Mike Jenkins for their dedication and years of service — 15 and 20, respectively.
GOLF CART ORDINANCE
City Planner Alan Brixius brought the council back up to speed on their previous discussion of golf cart usage in town, as the council looked at other city’s ordinances at its last meeting. The proposed, updated ordinance put forward by Brixius would require golf cart drivers to be licensed, in addition to requiring liability insurance on the cart itself.
It is worth mentioning that it was not previously legal for children to drive golf carts on city streets in Albertville, and this updated ordinance would simply clarify and set these rules in stone.
Similarly, this ordinance states that headlights, brake lights, turn signals and the like are necessary past daylight hours for safety reasons. The biggest concern among city staff and the council was liability, and hope this improved ordinance helps alleviate that.
The council asked that this updated ordinance be communicated with residents, so as to deter any confusion if law enforcement get involved. The ordinance was ultimately adopted and published by the city.
THRIFT STORE DISCUSSION
At its Dec. 7 meeting, the City Council passed a moratorium on thrift stores to give city staff some time to reconsider how they are classified and zoned, as they were not previously addressed in the city’s zoning ordinance. Thrift stores run off donations, disposal and the transfer of goods between stores and individuals, which has a tendency to create storage and traffic complications not associated with typical retail establishments.
A study was conducted by city staff, and then discussed among the Planning Commission in March before being presented to and discussed among council. The study examined the operations specific to thrift stores (i.e. on-site in-take or drop-off of goods), determined their impact on adjoining businesses, and ultimately offered options to address the land use concerns expressed by the council last December.
Planner Brixius described these differences — particularly those surrounding storage and traffic — and shared the recommendation that the city add a definition of thrift stores in its zoning ordinance, as well as outlining restrictions on receptacle bins, and for drive-through lanes. Similarly, all drop offs and transfers would need to happen inside the structure, in hopes of cutting down on outside traffic and disruptions.
There was no action to be taken at this meeting, but council members did discuss their opinions on the topic.
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson shared that while she personally enjoys shopping at thrift stores occasionally, she doesn’t necessarily think they are the best use of commercial property in town.
“Salvation Army isn’t a bad company … It’s honestly, [a matter of] what do you want to put in your city when you have limited space left?” she said.
Council member Aaron Cocking chimed in, saying that the idea of proactively trying to keep a business out of town rubs him the wrong way.
“You’re not going to sell me on what I would prefer to have there,” he said. “When you have a business that does want to move and build, for whatever business reasons they want to, and say ‘Hey, we are willing to do this!’ What role do we have to say, ‘Oh, well, we are holding out for something better.’”
“That’s kinda our job,” replied Hendrickson.
The council ultimately tabled the discussion for later action.
OTHER
SET an interview time to fill the vacant seat on the Planning Commission. Interviews will be held before the next council meeting on April 19 at 6:30 p.m.
APPROVED a revised contract with St. Michael for building official/inspection services, which better reflects the cost-share formula between cities.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad SHARED that the Skate Park contract has been finalized and they expect construction to commence mid-May. They also anticipate a five to seven week build period before opening the park in mid-July.
