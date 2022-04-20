Clauson throws Rogers Royals program’s first no-hitter

Rogers catcher Noah Gordon (left) and pitcher Jacob Clauson are pictured after the April 12 game against Coon Rapids. Clauson was nearly perfect in seven innings of shutout baseball, striking out 12 Cardinals and allowing only a fourth-inning walk and a hit batter in the seventh inning.
After 19 years of baseball, the Rogers baseball team recorded its first no-hitter in program history Tuesday, April 12, in the Royals’ (1-1, 1-1) 3-0 win over Coon Rapids at Coon Rapids High School less than 48 hours after losing their season opener against St. Michael-Albertville Monday, April 11.
Royals senior pitcher Jake Clauson was nearly perfect in seven innings of shutout baseball, striking out 12 Cardinals and allowing only a fourth-inning walk and a hit batter in the seventh inning. It was the first time since the program began in 2003.
Royals head coach Brian Harapat said Clauson came out ready to go.
“It was a cold, sprinkly night,” Harapat said. “It didn’t seem to bother him one bit, attacked their hitters, never gave into anybody even when he fell behind in the count. He had his good stuff today. He was mixing and matching and hitting spots, made it easy for our defense to make plays on the balls they did hit. We only had to record nine outs on defense because he took care of 12 of them himself.”
Rogers had four hits, but when they got on base, they made those appearances count. The Royals took the lead in the third inning when first baseman Reiken Downs reached base on an error. Senior shortstop Tyson Vylasek scored. In the sixth inning, Joey Koch drew a walk and eventually scored from third base on another throwing error. In the seventh inning, catcher Noah Gordon scored on a fielder’s choice by Reiken Downs.
Harapat said the Royals were jacked up after the final out.
“Jake was locked in the entire game,” Harapat said. “Nothing was going to rattle him. He was relentless. He pounded the strike zone and threw a good mix of pitches and never allowed Coon Rapids to barrel up anything all game long. It was one of the most dominant pitching performances that I’ve seen as a coach.”
STMA exacts revenge on RHS with win in opener
In a rematch of the 2021 Section 8-4A championship game, the losing team got revenge on the defending section champion.
Rogers, the 2021 Section 8-4A champion, opened its 2022 season with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to St. Michael-Albertville April 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Royals outhit the Knights 6-2, but St. Michael-Albertville capitalized on their opportunities with an RBI double by catcher Kaden Amundson and utility player Hayden Olson.
