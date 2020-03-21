Dayton City Administrator Tina Goodroad presented the Dayton City Council with an update of the city’s Facebook page during the Dayton City Council meeting Tuesday, March 10.
Goodroad addressed concerns about comments on the city’s Facebook posts.
“We’ve drafted the city and activity center pages. While developing the pages, we found that we cannot completely block the comments. It’s just not possible,” Goodroad said. “Something has changed with the Facebook rules that it’s no longer an option.”
Goodroad stated one thing they can do block specific individuals so they cannot post on the city’s Facebook page, which will also have a profanity filter. Also, the city can have a designated person to review comments once each day during the week.
“If the comment warrants feedback, we’ll provide necessary feedback. If it is a very derogatory statement or comment, we will hide that comment,” Goodroad said.
Other communities in the area have a staff point person running their city Facebook pages and respond when necessary, according to Goodroad.
“If somebody asks a question on Facebook based on our post, let’s say regarding road closures due to detours, and it’s a comment or question that the general public would benefit in, that warrants a response,” Goodroad said. “If it’s just a general complaint, that doesn’t warrant a response in my opinion.”
Goodroad said she has learned that in other communities, city councils don’t get involved in official pages, what gets posted on Facebook, and they don’t deal with comments from individuals.
“I wanted you to be aware of this so that when the Facebook goes live, you’re not surprised if you see comments because it’s a little different than what we were assuming we were going to be able to do before,” Goodroad said.
Mayor Tim McNeil expressed concern getting similar questions on Facebook and suggested that the city’s response could be to call City Hall or put in links to respond to questions or comments.
“You don’t want to get into a back and forth dialogue, but you want them to understand that there is a resource,” McNeil said.
Other council news
Goodroad publicly thanked Amy Benting (City Clerk) and Staci Brown (Accounting Technician and Deputy Clerk) for their hard work during the Presidential Primary Election on March 3.
“As a co-worker to these ladies, they do an exceptional job. They work very hard in putting on the election,” Goodroad said. “We have three this year so it’s just added work. I just appreciate their efforts.”
Goodroad called out McNeil, who is advocating for a transportation impact fee bill, supported by the League of Minnesota Cities, during this legislative session. The bill would benefit Dayton and other communities.
“Our mayor is paying a lot of attention to it. He sent out a whole bunch of letters. One letter got the attention of someone very high up and we were able to get on a house subcommittee last Thursday for its first hearing,” Goodroad said. “Without the mayor’s efforts, I do not think this bill would have gotten a hearing as quickly as it did.”
The bill is headed for a second hearing.
“I want to publicly thank the mayor for these efforts because it’s work that I can’t do. I just don’t have the time. I can write letters, I can make phone calls, and I sit on a lot of committees with other fellow administrators trying to push this legislation through,” Goodroad said. “But it’s been really helpful having boots on the ground. I really appreciate the mayor’s efforts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.