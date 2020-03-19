Champlin Police
The following incidents were reported between Feb. 19 to March 3.
Wednesday. Feb. 19
11300 block of Georgia Avenue—Property damage from a traffic accident
1000 block of Creekwood Drive—Identity theft
Thursday, Feb. 20
Hwy 169 & 114th Avenue—Drugs, adult cited
Winnetka Avenue & 117th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Feb. 21
1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Harassment-female receiving harassment
8100 block of 115th Lane—Harassment-female receiving harassment
800 block of Downs Road—Hit & run property damage accident
Saturday, Feb. 22
Douglas Drive & 117th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
12000 block of Florida Avenue—Theft, cellphone
11500 block of Theatre Drive—Disorderly
Sunday, Feb. 23
Hwy 169 & Miller Road—Drugs, adult cited
Monday, Feb. 24
Hwy 169 & 114th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest
Business Park Boulevard & 120th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
11300 block of Aquila Drive—Theft, adult cited
Tuesday, Feb. 25
11700 block of Champlin Drive—Assault, adult arrest
Wednesday, Feb. 26
8200 block of 120th Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle-license plate
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Theft shoplifting, adult cited
11600 block Maryland Lane—Assault, adult arrest
Thursday, Feb. 27
8600 block of 114th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
11400 block Marketplace Drive—Theft, scam
Friday, Feb. 28
100 block of Dayton Road—Hit & run property damage accident, adult cited
Hwy 169 & Elm Creek Parkway—Property damage traffic accident
12100 block of West River Road—Harassment, female receiving harassment
Saturday, Feb. 29
11700 block of Idaho Avenue—Identity theft
8400 block of 124th Lane—Harassment, male receiving harassment
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Property damage traffic accident
Monday, March 2
11200 block of Independence Avenue—Harassment, female receiving harassment
11900 block Pennsylvania Avenue—False name, adult cited
10900 block Woodland Drive—Identity theft
Tuesday, March 3
13000 block of Valley Forge Lane—Harassment, female receiving harassment
Hwy 169 & Dean Avenue East—Property damage traffic accident
Miler Road & 120th Avenue— Harassment, female receiving harassment
11900 block Pennsylvania Avenue—Drugs, adult arrest
Other
Champlin officers also responded to two verbal disputes, nine suspicious activities, seven residential/business alarms, 51 medical/welfare calls, one loud music/noise calls, 18 traffic complaints, seven animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 343 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.