Champlin Police

The following incidents were reported between Feb. 19 to March 3.

Wednesday. Feb. 19

11300 block of Georgia Avenue—Property damage from a traffic accident

1000 block of Creekwood Drive—Identity theft

Thursday, Feb. 20

Hwy 169 & 114th Avenue—Drugs, adult cited

Winnetka Avenue & 117th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Feb. 21

1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Harassment-female receiving harassment

8100 block of 115th Lane—Harassment-female receiving harassment

800 block of Downs Road—Hit & run property damage accident

Saturday, Feb. 22

Douglas Drive & 117th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

12000 block of Florida Avenue—Theft, cellphone

11500 block of Theatre Drive—Disorderly

Sunday, Feb. 23

Hwy 169 & Miller Road—Drugs, adult cited

Monday, Feb. 24

Hwy 169 & 114th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest

Business Park Boulevard & 120th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

11300 block of Aquila Drive—Theft, adult cited

Tuesday, Feb. 25

11700 block of Champlin Drive—Assault, adult arrest

Wednesday, Feb. 26

8200 block of 120th Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle-license plate

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Theft shoplifting, adult cited

11600 block Maryland Lane—Assault, adult arrest

Thursday, Feb. 27

8600 block of 114th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

11400 block Marketplace Drive—Theft, scam

Friday, Feb. 28

100 block of Dayton Road—Hit & run property damage accident, adult cited

Hwy 169 & Elm Creek Parkway—Property damage traffic accident

12100 block of West River Road—Harassment, female receiving harassment

Saturday, Feb. 29

11700 block of Idaho Avenue—Identity theft

8400 block of 124th Lane—Harassment, male receiving harassment

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Property damage traffic accident

Monday, March 2

11200 block of Independence Avenue—Harassment, female receiving harassment

11900 block Pennsylvania Avenue—False name, adult cited

10900 block Woodland Drive—Identity theft

Tuesday, March 3

13000 block of Valley Forge Lane—Harassment, female receiving harassment

Hwy 169 & Dean Avenue East—Property damage traffic accident

Miler Road & 120th Avenue— Harassment, female receiving harassment

11900 block Pennsylvania Avenue—Drugs, adult arrest

Other

Champlin officers also responded to two verbal disputes, nine suspicious activities, seven residential/business alarms, 51 medical/welfare calls, one loud music/noise calls, 18 traffic complaints, seven animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 343 citations including warnings.

