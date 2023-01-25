The Champlin Park girls basketball team was in for a tough challenge Tuesday night when they hosted No. 5 Maple Grove. The Rebels had won their last game over Anoka and were looking to cause the upset. The Crimson entered the game on a seven-game win streak.
Champlin Park kept Maple Grove within striking distance at the half, only down ten points, but it was only a matter of time before the visitors made their run.
Up 40-30 at the break, the Crimson started the second half on a 12-0 run to take full control of the game. Their lead grew to 52-30, eventually winning 89-67 over the Rebels to win their eighth-straight game.
Maple Grove (13-3) utilized a well-rounded offensive attack with four players in double figures scoring. They hurt Champlin Park (6-6) from both inside the paint and behind the three-point line.
Crimson sophomore guard Jordan Ode had a game-high 27 points. She leads Maple Grove in scoring at 19.9 points per game. Senior guard Kennedy Klick (22 points) and junior forward Claire Stern (17 points) also put up big numbers from the perimeter.
In the paint, 6-foot-2 senior center Audrey Kormann cleaned up on the offensive glass and required multiple defenders to slow her down, if at all, finishing with 16 points.
They were just as good on defense, especially in the paint, diverting shots and making life hard for Champlin Park at the rim. The largest lead Maple Grove had in the second half was 25.
Rebels senior guard Ashlee Burchette was aggressive from the start, leading to 15 first half points to keep the game close. But no one else had more than six points at the half. Senior guard Ava Holman eventually got in on the act with 13 second half points, but it was a little too late to affect the result.
Burchette finished with 24 points and Holman had 16. It was the second game in a row Burchette had at least 20 points and third in a row in double figures.
The Rebels still find themselves in the top half - fourth place - of the Northwest Suburban Conference standings at 6-4. The Crimson remain a perfect 10-0 at the top.
Taking Care of Business
Champlin Park’s 6-6 record may not look the best, but they’ve only dropped one game to a team with a .500 or worse record (Andover, 8-8). They’ve taken care of business against lesser opponents, as well as earning two wins over teams - Elk River (10-5) and Anoka (11-5) - with positive records.
Elk River and Centennial are the other two teams above them in the conference standings.
Holman (12.8 PPG) and Burchette (11.1) have been leading the offense so far. Senior guards Nicole Lillard (8.0 PPG) and Rian Giles (7.2) and junior forward Mariah Pates (6.5 PPG) have rounded out the starting five to give the Rebels a good balance in scoring.
There’s still more tough games ahead for Champlin Park, including Wayzata and Maple Grove on the road, but there's also an opportunity to rack up some wins in the final month of the regular season.
Their next game is at Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.