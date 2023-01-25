DSC_8767.JPG
Champlin Park senior guard Ashlee Burchette (5) directs the offense in the first half against Maple Grove Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Champlin Park girls basketball team was in for a tough challenge Tuesday night when they hosted No. 5 Maple Grove. The Rebels had won their last game over Anoka and were looking to cause the upset. The Crimson entered the game on a seven-game win streak.

Champlin Park kept Maple Grove within striking distance at the half, only down ten points, but it was only a matter of time before the visitors made their run.

Champlin Park senior guard Rian Giles (25) drives to the basket in the first half against Maple Grove Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park sophomore guard Olivia Mehl (10) with the ball in the first half against Maple Grove Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park senior guard Ashlee Burchette (5) is guarded closely in the first half against Maple Grove Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park junior forward Mariah Pates (22) attempts a shot in the post in the first half against Maple Grove Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Champlin Park High School.

