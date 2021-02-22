Looking out onto the Champlin Trout Pond on Saturday, an array of fishermen dotted the small body of water. Besides each angler was a hole drilled into the pond, spread 10 feet apart from the neighboring fisherman due to COVID-19 protocols.
Throughout the year, residents are not allowed to fish on this pond. Except for this day.
Over the two, three-hour sessions, 450 fishermen lined the pond to participate in the 2nd annual Champlin Trout Ice Fishing Contest, which was originally scheduled for February 13, but moved to the 20th due to cold temperatures.
Nearly $6,500 was given out in prizes at the event, including a new fish house, depth finder and auger. With the sun shining most of the day, 48 rainbow trout were caught, which weighed anywhere from two to 10 pounds.
Up until two years ago, Champlin never had an annual ice fishing contest. Mayor Ryan Karasek kept persuading the city council for years to approve a winter angling event, since he knew how important a gathering like this is for the community.
Karasek, originally from Hermantown, remembers going to ice fishing contests with his dad every year. Whether it was preparing the lures on the rods, or planning where to fish on the lake, Karasek couldn’t wait for the annual angling event.
Now, he is grateful that Champlin can host an event that will create similar memories for others.
“It is truly a community-building event,” Karasek said. “These are the memories you will remember for the rest of your life.”
Merk Haesly has been waiting for an ice fishing event like this for some time.
Haesly, 65, was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma nearly two years ago and this event gave him the chance to fish with his two sons, Nat and Adam, and Adam’s son Warren, for the first time since his diagnosis.
A native of Hastings, Haesly read an online posting about a trout fishing contest in Champlin and got his sons and grandson to sign up with him. The possibility of catching fish, however, is secondary compared to an event spent with family.
“To be with my sons and grandson means the world to me,” Haesly said. “This is very special.”
