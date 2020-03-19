The Champlin City Council approved the position of Community Development Specialist to Nicole Peterson during the Champlin City Council meeting Monday, March 9.
Back on Jan. 9, the council appointed former Community Development Specialist Scott Schulte as the Community Development Director for the city. The City Council moved forward with filling Schulte’s position which performs a variety of technical, administrative and professional support to planning and economic development related activities in the Community Development Department.
Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek asked Peterson to speak to the council and share her work experience and background.
“I have been dedicated to the study and practice of community and regional planning for the last 19 years,” Peterson said. “I’ve also worked for four other municipalities in Minnesota, regional planning agencies and counties. I have a broad background that I think will match the multi-faceted job description of this position.”
According to Peterson, her planning knowledge is rooted in rigorous academic study to achieve her bachelor’s degree in local and urban affairs and master’s degree in community and regional planning. She also completed professional training to maintain her AICP (American Institute of Certified Planners) membership since 2008.
Peterson stated she wanted to join the Champlin city staff team because of her diverse planning skills and knowledge of planning and economic development activities, report preparation and developing maps with ArcGIS.
Council member Jessica Tesdall asked Peterson what ideas she would bring to the city.
“Most recently I worked for a regional planning agency and they hired me as the liaison to their community economic development strategy committee. So, I’ve reviewed several best practices of economic development throughout the country, because as a regional planning agency we were in charge of five counties and 54 municipalities,” Peterson responded. “I led nine different comprehensive plan processes all that included economic development chapters and they had strategies that would approach economic development in each of the communities, So, I used those broad based best practices across the country and we would start that. But, it’s really going to depend on my detailed research of the city of Champlin to bring you the best strategies for the city.”
Tesdall followed up asking if any of the nine communities Peterson worked with were similar to Champlin.
“They were smaller. I think every community though has an interest in economic development strategies for business retention, recruitment and expansion,” Peterson said. “The strategies are similar, but none of the communities were as large as the city of Champlin.”
Peterson said she is grateful to be back home in Minnesota.
“That regional planning agency was actually based in Nebraska and it was a tristate regional planning agency of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota; but I grew up in Minnesota,” Peterson said. “I am honored by the offer and am very excited to start work very soon. I’m really happy to be back home.”
