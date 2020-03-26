Business to locate in former Ruby Tuesday building
The Champlin City Council unanimously (Councilor Nate Truesdell was absent) approved two resolutions supporting a brewery tap room at the former Ruby Tuesday building in Champlin for Elm Creek Brewery during the Champlin City Council meeting Monday, March 23.
The council also discussed actions taken at its emergency meeting on March 20.
ELM CREEK BREWERY
“The planning commission reviewed this request at a public hearing back on March 20,” Champlin Community Development Director Scott Schulte said. “The applicant, Mr. (Wade) Carlson was there that evening and is also here this evening to testify in support of the request. There were a number of questions provided to the commission which I believe really detailed that request and felt it was a good fit for Champlin.”
According to the business plan, Elm Creek Brewing Company is a privately owned corporation owned by Wade Carlson and Mitchell Carlson. The brewery will consist of a production area, tap room and seating for nearly 100 patrons and will be located at 11469 Marketplace Drive in Champlin.
The goal of Elm Creek Brewing Company is to bring quality craft beer to the local Champlin market and surrounding community. The strategic goal of the company is to acquire a major portion of the northwestern suburban beer market while adhering to craft brewing roots. Initially, revenue will be centered on establishing a strong connection with the local market, ultimately moving toward retail sales of beer to local restaurants and packaging of beer in cans for sale at retail establishments.
The planned hours of operation for the brewery are: Monday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Councilor Ryan Sabas asked Wade why the hours on Monday were shorter than the other days.
“One of the misconceptions with running a brewery is that you’re brewing every day,” Wade said. “That’s not true. Our business model is we brew two days out of the week. Mondays are usually going to be the day that we’re going to spend brewing, doing maintenance or cleaning and that sort of stuff. It’s really not worth being open during the day at that time.”
According to the resolution, one food truck shall be permitted on site parked in the area immediately west of the building. The food parking area shall be appropriately signed and the food truck shall only be present during open hours. There will be an outdoor patio used for outdoor seating and the area will be fenced and monitored for excessive noise and litter. Also, live entertainment will be allowed within the confines of the building.
Two annual special events are planned at the brewery. They are Summer Solstice Celebration which coincides with the tentative grand opening of the brewery June 20, and Octoberfest according to Wade.
“This is probably one of the most greatly anticipated and speculated projects that I’ve seen in Champlin in a number of years in that everybody has been excited for something to come up in this location,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said.
Sabas said since Ruby Tuesday closed the number one question as a council member he has gotten from residents is, “What is going on with the Ruby Tuesday building?”
“I think this will be a great fit and it’s something we don’t currently have,” Sabas said. “I’m excited for this to come to Champlin and I think it will do well.”
EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING
The City Council held an emergency council meeting Friday, March 20, for the purpose of briefing the council on essential city services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 is a current threat to public health that is being addressed at the federal, state, county and local levels,” Mayor Karasek said. “Given its immediate impacts of the citizens of Champlin, as well as Champlin employees, it is vital that the city also addresses this national emergency.”
According to Karasek, the city’s goals are:
• Cooperate with efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the general population.
• Protect Champlin city employees.
• Continue to provide government services that are essential.
• Continue to provide non-essential but important services to the extent that we are able.
“At the conclusion at that meeting, the council approved the adoption of emergency ordinance number 824 which is a proclamation and declaration of emergency which provides broader authority and flexibility for the city and staff to act in the best interests of residents during this national emergency,” Karasek said. “As of today, both the essential city services are still fully operational. However, city facilities remain closed to the public. By following the city’s pandemic response plan, we quickly adjusted schedules and implemented measures to protect the health of our police department, fire department and water treatment facilities operators; so that the essential city services these people provide to the residents of Champlin, will continue uninterrupted.”
Karasek said city parks and recreation program events and services, along with police department outreach programs have been postponed or canceled. Precautions have been taken at city council meetings in order to keep meetings open to the public and minimize potential exposure risks to the general public as well as the council, commissioners and staff.
“Plans for remote meetings and other measures are in the process of being implemented,” Karasek said. “I would like to thank QCTV for their continued efforts to keep residents informed and the telecasting of our city meetings. In closing, I would like to direct everyone to the city of Champlin website for the most up to date information regarding the provision of city services. Staff is available by phone at 763-421-8100 or by email at ci.champlin.mn.us. The city, police department and Anoka Champlin Fire Department are also found on Facebook. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”
