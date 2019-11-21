A group of people already volunteering to help the poor chose to increase its foothold in the St. Michael-Albertville and Wright County area.
By purchasing a commercial space on Central Avenue in St. Michael, the St. Vincent DePaul Society now has a brick and mortar store where they can sell thrift items and return proceeds to the poor. The store opened in April and is operates six days a week.
“It came about from home visits,” Judy Brandes of St. Vincent De Paul said. “We would go and listen to (those in need’s) story and see if we can help, such as with an electric bill or resources. We rely strictly on donations.”
That’s when the idea came about — facilitated by Deacon Greg Steele of the St. Michael-Albertville Conference of St. Francis Assissi — to raise their own money, purchase the building and open a store, with everything operated by about 100 volunteers.
The St. Vincent De Paul Society started in 1833 in France. Although Catholic in origin, Brandes said anyone can volunteer to help.
“We run it ourselves,” Brandes said. “We bought the building.”
Volunteer Joyce Hackworth said the growth has been phenomenal so far. “People are coming,” she said. “Some people come every week and they say, ‘We love it here.’”
“It’s a really good social time,” Brandes added. “You meet new friends. People come in and they look at things that remind them of memories. Everyone has a story to tell, it’s a nice atmosphere.”
The store takes in items like clothes, books, toys, household items and lamps, but not things like furniture. “We just don’t have enough space for everything,” Hackworth said.
There are two other St. Vincent De Paul stores in the metro, one in Minneapolis and the other in St. Paul. Brandes said nothing donated goes to waste. If the St. Michael store can’t use it, items are donated to the Minneapolis store to be distributed for free. Other things like rags and metals are recycled and sold.
“Our volunteers sort through the goods and price them,” Brandes said, and Hackworth added that the store has reached profitability in a short time.
“It’s wonderful to meet that goal!” she said. “We’re so grateful this is a giving community.”
St. Vincent De Paul store is at 200 Central Ave., St. Michael. Store hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.(donations only); Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Sunday. Phone: 763-276-1909.
