The filing period for candidates to run for local seats in the Nov. 8 General Election closed Aug. 16. Those candidates who have filed are listed below.
In Albertville, Tarik T. Al Duri, incumbent Bob Zagorski and incumbent Rob Olson filed for the open council member seats. Those filing for the open mayor seat are incumbent Jillian Hendrickson and Andy John. The Albertville City Council will have the positions of mayor with a two-year term and two city council members for four-year terms.
In Corcoran, incumbent Jeremy Nichols, Alan Schultz, Jason Woody and Craig Espelien filed for the city council member open seats. Incumbent Dean Vehrenkamp filed for the special election for the open council member seat. Incumbent Tom McKee is the only one who filed for the mayor’s seat. Filing for the Corcoran City Council includes two council member positions with four-year terms. There is also one special election for a council member position with a four-year term through 2024 and a mayor position with a two-year term included on the ballot.
The Medina City Council ballot will have the mayor (two-year term) and two council members (four-year terms) up. Those candidates filing for the city council member seats are: incumbent Todd M. Albers, Ryan Kaplan and incumbent Dino DesLauriers. Incumbent Kathleen M. Martin is the only one who filed for the mayor’s open seat.
In Rockford, no one has currently filed for the mayor’s open seat. Those candidates filing for the two open council seats are: incumbent Michael Werman, Nick Morter and Wyatt Gutzke. Heather Michalik filed for the special election for one city council member positions. Filing for the Rockford City Council includes two council member positions for four-year terms and once special election for one city council member position for a two-year term.
In Rogers, Amy Enga, Jonathan Patience, Mark Eiden and Sara Wahba filed for the city council member open seats. Incumbent Richard Ihli and Incumbent Roger A. Brown have filed for the open mayor’s seat. Filing for Rogers included one open Mayor seat for two terms and two city council member open seats for four year terms.
In St. Michael, Christopher Pignato, Mayen Duffner (AKA Strawberry Lady), Scott Pedersen and incumbent Ryan Gleason. Keith R Wettschreck and Charles Thompson filed for the open mayor’s seat. The St. Michael City Council will have the positions of mayor and two council members on th ballot.
Six residents have filed for the open seats on the St. Michael-Albertville School Board that will be filled on the election. The St. Michael- Albertville School Board will have three school board members for four-year terms on the ballot. The candidates who filed for the general election are: Carol Steffens, Elyse Shorez, Peter Lemke, Tim Lewis, Travis Weber, Tyler Stone. Information about each candidate is posted on the district website at district279.org.
Several residents have filed for the open seats on the Elk River School board, District 1 (ISD #728). The candidates who filed for the general election are in District 1, which is Elk River, Otsego and Zimmerman are: Crissy Uttech, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, John R. Anderson, J. Brian Calva, Kim Michels and Sarah Hamlin. In District 2, which is the city of Rogers, resident Sara Weis has filed.
Four residents have filed for the open seats on the Rockford School Board. The candidates who filed for the general election are: Beth Praska, Eric Gordee, Jamie Hillstrom and Lindsay Fenrich.
House District 29A candidates are Sherri Leyda (DFL) and incumbent Joe McDonald (R). House District 29A covers Rockford, Delano, Franklin Township, Woodland Township, Victor Township, Howard Lake, Montrose, Waverly, Middleville Township, Maryville Township, Chatham Township, Albion Township, French Lake Township, Kingston, Kingston Township, Southside Township, South Haven, Annandale, Corinna Township, Clearwater, Clearwater Township.
The Minnesota House District 30A race has candidates Walter Hudson (R) and Sonja Buckmeier (DFL) running against each other. House District 30A covers St. Michael, Albertville, Hanover, Otsego and Rockford Township.
The Minnesota House District 34A race has candidates Danny Nadeau (R) and Brian Raines (DFL) running against each other. This new district, since redistricting this spring, includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers and parts of Champlin.
The House District 37A candidates who filed are Kristin Robbins (R) and Caitlin Cahill (DFL). The district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina and parts of Maple Grove. Robbins has held the Dist. 34A seat since 2019.
The Senate District 29 candidates who filed are incumbent Bruce Anderson (R) and Chris Brazelton (DLF). The Senate District 29 covers Franklin Township, Woodland Township, Victor Township, Howard Lake, Waverly, Montrose, Rockford, Maryville Township, Middleville Township, Chatham Township, Buffalo, Buffalo Township, Albion Township, French Lake Township, Kingston, Kingston Township, Annandale, Maple Lake, Southside Township, South Haven, Corinna Township, Clearwater Township, Clearwater, Silver Creek Township, Monticello and Monticello Township.
The Senate District 30 race has Eric Lucero (R) running against Diane Nguyen (DFL), which was determined by the Aug. 11 Primary Election. The Senate District 30 covers Rockford Township, Hanover Township, St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego, Elk River and Nowthen.
The Senate District 34 race has Karen Attia (R) running against John Hoffman (DFL). This district represents the cities of Champlin, Dayton, Rogers and parts of Brooklyn Park. Hoffman previously was the senator for the former Dist. 36 before redistricting this spring. He held that position from 2013 to now.
Senate District 37 candidates are Warren Limmer (R) and Farhio Khalif. This district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, parts of Maple Grove, Maple Plain and Medina. Limmer was previously the senator for the former Dist. 34 and held that position from 1995 to now.
