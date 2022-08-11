One year after taxpayers in the St. Michael-Albertville School District rejected a request for additional funding, the district will again ask.
The St. Michael-Albertville School Board Aug. 1 approved a new operating levy referendum question that will be on the General Election ballot.
After the rejection of an operating levy in the 2021 election, the School Board is calling for another referendum in November.
There will be two questions on the ballot. Both questions read as follows “If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 885 be approved?” Question two passing is contingent on question one passing. If passed, both questions will result in a tax increase for property owners in the school district.
The first question will increase general education revenue by $756 per pupil, costing taxpayers an average of $555 yearly or $46 a month, and payable in the 2023 tax year.
The second question proposes to increase the general education revenue by an additional $102 per pupil and is dependent on if the first question is also passed, and is also payable in the 2023 tax year. If both questions are approved that would equate to $858 per pupil for a total of $5.9 million, costing taxpayers $644 per year, or $54 per month. Estimated costs to taxpayers are based on a property’s average market value of $350,000.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, if the levy referendum is approved by taxpayers it would last for four years and be a set fee with zero interest. The additional revenue will be used to finance school operations, such as teacher pay and student activities.
Voters rejected a $7.9 million operating levy on the Nov. 8, 2021, ballot. The operating levy was proposed for 10 years, based on $1,195 per pupil. The district asked for additional funding because COVID-19 disrupted revenue and created unforeseen expenses, causing $7 million in lost revenue.
At the same time, a demographic study in 2020 showed there will be only 1-2% growth each year through 2021-2026. St. Michael-Albertville is also one of the lowest funded districts per-pupil revenue in the state due to the federal funding formula.
In 2020, the district cut $6 million in costs from the budget and laid off around 77 staff members due to funding problems.
If an operating levy is not approved in 2022, according to the operating referendum steering team’s notes, the School District could need to reduce staff and programming by 30 to 35 full-time educators, depending on student enrollment numbers, eliminate middle school activities by $250,000 and reduce high school activities by $100,000.
Voting at the Nov. 8 General Election will be at the polling places and precincts located within the school district. Taxpayers in the school district area will be notified of the election through mail at least 15 days before the election.
