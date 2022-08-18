Broadband capabilities will come to 165 rural Rogers households, as a result of action taken by the Rogers City Council on Aug. 10.
The council approved a $40,191 matching grant for Minnesota DEED (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development) Broadband grant application in partnership with Comcast Communications and Hennepin County Supporting Broadband Grant.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the staff and council “have worked for years with our local cable companies and county and state representatives in an effort to facilitate the expansion of broadband internet access to unserved/underserved areas of Rogers.”
The city agreed to provide 2.5% of the total project cost of $1.6 million.
The city of Corcoran currently is working with Hennepin County and Comcast on a similar project, Stahmer said
“This came to light during the pandemic,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “It became a big issue for a lot of families. We need to get the project going. It’s quite needed.”
Purchase of outdoor hockey boards
The council also approved the purchase of hockey boards, netting, lights, and rubber skate resilient surface for South Community Park, not to exceed $70,000.
“One of the biggest requests every winter is hockey boards in the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Bauer said.
“With the possibility of mass grading of South Community Park, we may not have a structured outdoor skating rink at that location for the 2022 skating season,” Bauer said. “We will not have a warming house at South Community Park this winter.”
Following direction from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, Bauer said, he solicited quotes for hockey board systems that could be used seasonally at Lions Central Park, and then moved to South Community Park and “incorporated into the final build-out there.”
The rink at Lions Central Park will be about two-thirds the size of a standard North American hockey rink, according to Bauer. “It will not be a standard size rink, bit it will be close,” he said. The Sun Room will be the warming house for the park, he said.
Bauer said there has been no rink at that location for four years, and “having something this high-quality will be well received,” he said “This is a down payment on South Community Park.”
“This is a high priority for the park board; we hear about it every year,” Councilor Shannon Klick said. “This is a great short-term solution.”
Ihli agreed that “it’s important we get something in there. I think it’s a good idea.”
The lowest quote for the hockey board system and installation was $53,000, from Rink Systems in Albert Lea, Minn. The additional allocation approved by the council last week may be needed for the matting and lighting, Bauer said.
