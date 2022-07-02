Blue Star Mothers to host meet and greet

The Wright County Area Blue Star Mothers of America Inc chapter invites the public to come out and meet the Blue Star Mothers Monday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sturges Park in Buffalo. This is a casual setting to get to know the Moms. Complimentary root beer floats will be served.
Blue Star Mothers of America Inc is 80 years old this year as an organization and the local chapter turned 14 years old in February. Blue Star Mothers is a 501c3 non profit organization serving current military members, veterans, Gold Star Mothers and families as well as supporting each other as a sisterhood. The requirements to become a Blue Star Mother is as follows from our constitution:
Article IV Eligibility from US Code Title 36, Any individual is eligible for membership in the corporation if – She is a mother, meaning a woman who filled the role of birth mother (adoptive mother, step-mother, foster-mother, grandmother, or legal guardian) of a son or daughter serving in any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States; or a son or daughter who has served in the Armed Forces of the United States, or a son or daughter who has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States; and She is a citizen or legal resident alien (a permanent resident is someone who has been granted authorization to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis) living in the United States or Citizen living outside the United States.
If someone has a recent graduate who has pledged to serve in the military and they are in the Wright County Area the Blue Star Mothers would be interested to meet and support them and their family as they begin a military family journey. A Blue Star Mother either currently has a child serving or has a veteran child from a every branch and any era. Military graduation cords were given to students from the Wright County Area schools. If your child did not receive one this year please stop by and get one for them. Not all of the schools allowed students to receive the cords.
People can learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America Inc by visiting the national website at bluestarmothers.us or by emailing the local chapter at president.mn13@bluestarmothers.us. The next regular scheduled meeting will be Aug. 8 at the Buffalo American Legion beginning at 6:30 p.m. meeting in the banquet hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.