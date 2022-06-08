Baseball: Knights win twice, advance in bracket

A play at the plate: STMA’s Sam Huber (33) tries to score on a hit.

The Knights baseball team won in the first two rounds of the section tournament and moved on to the semifinal round.

STMA only scored a pair of runs in the first game, but the two runs were all the team needed in a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud on Wednesday.

Sam Huber drove in a run in the second inning and gave the Knights a 1-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Kaden Amundson added to the lead with a single of his own to make it a 2-0 game.

STMA’s pitching and defense allowed just four hits to St. Cloud as the Knights won in shutout fashion.

Huber had two hits in the game. Drew Luster walked twice.

Head coach Paul Schumm said that you can throw everything out when it comes to the playoffs.

“When playoffs roll around, the seeds don’t matter, you have to beat whoever you’re playing,” he said.

Thursday

One day later, the Knights returned to their home stadium and got the bats going in an 8-3 win over Moorhead to advance to the semifinal round.

After Moorhead briefly led 1-0, the Knights tied the score in the bottom of the first and scored twice in the second to take a 3-1 lead. It was 6-1 after they added three more in the fourth inning.

STMA capped off the scoring with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. The Knights had no shortage of baserunners thanks in part to seven Moorhead errors.

Evan Saunders drove in three runs for the Knights. Hunter Palmer drove in a pair.

Zach Romans pitched five innings for the Knights and Dylan Byer pitched the last two innings.

STMA faced Sartell at home on Tuesday night with a trip to the finals on the line.

