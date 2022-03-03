The Corcoran Lions are offering its 34th annual scholarship program. Each year, it is an opportunity to be able to help youth with the opportunity to further their education.
As in years past, the basic rules remain the same and they are as indicated below. The scholarship applications deadline date is April 15. If COVID-19 guidelines permit an Award Ceremony, it will be held Tuesday, May 3, at location to be determined at a later date.
The Lions awards scholarships to graduating seniors who live in the city of Corcoran. This year, the Lion’s will have the 13th annual Bill Schalo Scholarship. Bill’s Scholarship is given based on community service in the community. This scholarship is given in memory of fellow Lion’s member who gave so freely to the community for so many years.
The scholarships are based on academic, leadership, service to community and a need basis. The graduate must attend a college, junior college, university, trade or vocational school, in the year directly following graduation, to receive the award. The applications deadline is April 15, along with a transcript of grades.
Applications can be found on the website at corcoranlions.org or at the following high school offices: Buffalo, Delano, Maple Grove, Mayer Lutheran, Osseo, Rockford, Wayzata, Providence Academy, and West Lutheran High School.
If a student attends a high school outside of the area or has been home schooled and still resides in the city of Corcoran, they are still eligible for a scholarship. Contact Jerry Cain by email for an application at jerryjcain@gmail.com.
The Corcoran Lions Club is a service that helps build communities through events, donations and assistance. The Club makes donations to many organizations in the community, which include the police and fire and City Hall. Its goal is to encourage new membership and promote events held at the Corcoran Lions Park. COVID-19 permitting Lions are looking forward to hosting events at the Corcoran Lions Park this summer.
