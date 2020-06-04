Congratulations Samantha! As this chapter closes, please know that you have made us so proud in your academic and athletic achievements! You always push yourself to be the best that you can be! We know you will go on to do amazing things in this world! We are excited for you to begin your next chapter as you head off to college at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. We wish you all the success and happiness that life has to offer! Love, Mom, Dad & Hunter

