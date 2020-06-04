Dear Kailey, We are so proud of you! You are nothing short of amazing! Thank you for always being YOU! You have proven over and over again your resilience and how you won't let anything stop you from reaching your goals. You're driven, you're intentional, and you're a definite world changer. Keep reaching for the stars. Congratulations on your graduation. We cannot wait to see what the world has is store for you and what your future holds. Keep smiling, loving others, and helping those in need. You are a true gem and we are beyond proud of you. We love you Kailey Love, Mom & Dad

