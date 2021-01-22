Zimmerman / Hagerty

Russ and Bea Zimmerman of Buffalo are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Frances Zimmerman, to Ryan Thomas Hagerty, son of Joe and Sue Hagerty of St. Michael. Jenna received her bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Bemidji State University. She is currently an operating room nurse at North Memorial Medical Center. Ryan received his bachelor degree in Education from Bemidji State University. He is currently an 8th grade language arts teacher in the St. Michael-Albertville school district. Jenna is the granddaughter of Jake and Marilyn Zimmerman; and Don and Adrienne Micklich. Ryan is the grandson of Tom and Shirley Hagerty; and Francis "Pete" and Rita Lindenfelser. A June 19th wedding is planned.
