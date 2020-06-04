Cade Nelson Moffitt

Cade graduated with honors from Champlin Park High School. We missed seeing him play in his final tennis season. We have loved cheering! Cade has been dedicated to his school work, soccer, tennis, student council, FCA, NHS, and Rebel Report. Cade will attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and study mechanical engineering. We are so proud of you, Cade! To Cade and the class of 2020, your strength and resilience is amazing in our world. Congratulations!

