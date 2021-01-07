Peter and Julie (Schwartz) Tomfohrde of Watertown, MN announce the birth of their son, Dominic Allen born on October 3, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center, in Waconia MN, weighing 9 lbs 5 oz and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are David & Leslie Schwartz of Pearson, WI. Paternal grandparents are Roger and Marilyn Tomfohrde of Hudson, WI. He has 2 sisters to welcome him home.
